Circleville - Kenneth S. Haddox, 76 of Circleville, OH passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born on October 10, 1945 to the late Herbert S. and Ruth J. (Ford) Haddox. He retired from the Pickaway County Engineers Department after 25 years. He was a member of Saltcreek Church for over 30 years and also a member of the Homelighters Quartet. Kenny was an evangelist and spoke at many churches, which included an annual camp meeting at Peebles, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet K. (Hutchison), infant daughter Renae and brother-in-law Jim Russell.
Kenny is survived by his son Jason (Chrissy) Haddox; daughter Kimberly (Larry) Picklesimer; granddaughter Angel "Sadie" Haddox; brother Kermit (Maxine) Haddox; sisters Sug (Rocky) Arledge and Judy Russell; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and his Saltcreek Church family.
Per Kenny's request, cremation has taken place. The family will receive from friends from 6:00 until the time of a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. on Tues. Sept.13, 2022 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103 with Pastor Jim Vandagriff officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to: Saltcreek Community Church, 19753 SR 56, Laurelville, OH 43135. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Kenneth Haddox
