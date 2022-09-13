Circleville - Kenneth S. Haddox, 76 of Circleville, OH passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born on October 10, 1945 to the late Herbert S. and Ruth J. (Ford) Haddox. He retired from the Pickaway County Engineers Department after 25 years. He was a member of Saltcreek Church for over 30 years and also a member of the Homelighters Quartet. Kenny was an evangelist and spoke at many churches, which included an annual camp meeting at Peebles, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet K. (Hutchison), infant daughter Renae and brother-in-law Jim Russell.

