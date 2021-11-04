Laurelville - Kenneth R. "Dick" Jones, 89, of Laurelville, went into the loving arms of our Lord on Oct. 31, 2021.
Born Dec. 4, 1931 to loving parents Kenneth and Phyllis (Tatman) Jones.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlotte (Jones) Danner; wife, Winona (Tabler) Jones; son, Robert Michael Jones; and son-in-law, Kenny Tatman.
Dick is survived by special nephew, Chick (Gina) Danner, and family; daughters, Sherry Jones Tatman and Brenda Hart; sons, Richard (Jane) Jones, Mark (Tammy) Jones, Tim (Laura) Caldwell, James (Renee) Thurston and Tim (Mona) Thurston; grandchildren, Summer (Nathan) Darnell, Brandon (Kara) McNichols, Brittney (Jared) Wahl, Joni (Jake) Kidwell, Steven Lemaster, Jesse (Krissy) Morris, Joshua (Samantha) Morris, Jeremy (Pete) Shell, Kristin Jahn, Harlee (Nick) Buxbaum, Dalton Thurston, Jessica (Kevin Woodward) Thurston, Jayla (Alex Stebelton) Thurston, Levi Thurston, Ian (Nicole) Shafer and Adam (Anita) Shafer.
Dick also enjoyed loving his numerous great-grandchildren, along with many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dick also served our country as a Marine.He was also a longtime paper carrier for The Circleville Herald.
The Jones Family would like to add our deepest appreciation to the staff at the VA in Chillicothe and the loving staff at Riverside Hospital during Dick's final days.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2012 in Hallsville Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Kenneth Jones