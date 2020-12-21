Kenneth Paul “Rolly” Dauksch, 71, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 7, 2020 due to an automobile accident.
Born on Nov. 1, 1949 to the late Ernest Fred and Camille (Fisher) Dauksch in Columbus, Ohio, he was an avid dirt bike rider and a charter member of the American Motorcyclist Association.
A Honda enthusiast, Rolly worked in auto sales for many years and was most recently employed with Strawser Equipment. Widely known for never meeting a stranger, he will be greatly missed by a large circle of friends.
Kenneth is survived by cousins, Bill Dauksch, Cindy (Dauksch) Blair, Clifton “Mac” Fisher and Jeffrey Fisher, and by many lifelong friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio.
Cremation has taken place; burial will take place at Union Cemetery, Columbus at the convenience of the family.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
