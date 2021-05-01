South Bloomingville - Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Tatman passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at OSU on April 28, 2021.
He was born July 28, 1962 to Edna "Mae" Thurston and the late Franklin "Bub" Tatman.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sherry Jones; daughters, Joni (Jake) Kidwell, of Tarlton, Summer (Nate) Darnell, of Kansas; grandchildren, Colby and Laney Darnell; mother, Mae Tatman; sister, DeLores; brothers, John, all of Laurelville, Wayne (Annett), of Vinton County; father-in-law, Dick Jones; sister-in-law, Brenda Hart; brothers-in-law, Mark (Tammy) and Rick (Jane) Jones; special niece, Brittney Myrtle Wahl; special nephew, Brandon Homer McNichols; and several nieces; nephews; special friends, Bill Graham, Joe Eveland, Tim Baker.
Kenny is preceded in death by his father, Franklin "Bub" Tatman; mother-in-law, Edith Jones; brother-in-law, Mikie Jones; and special friend, Joe Link.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Sunday from 12-6 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Kenneth Tatman