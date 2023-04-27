Ashville - Kenneth W. Roese Jr., 52, of Ashville, OH passed away at home surrounded by his wife and two daughters on Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born on June 21, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio. Kenny had worked in IT -Networking for Citi in Delaware, OH. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm. A graduate of Teays Valley class of 1988, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, and gardening. He also raised tropical fish as a hobby. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Vera Melvin, Conrad and Mabel Roese; also his beloved German Shepherd, Layla. Survived by his wife of 26 years, Jody C. (Morlan) Roese; daughters, Aubrey E. and Hallie N. Roese; parents Kenneth Sr. and Kimberly Roese; brother Brent R. Roese; numerous cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be sent to olivercheekfuneralhome.com Kenneth W. Roese Jr.
