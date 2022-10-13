Circleville - Kevin K. Davis, 63, of Circleville, died 5:12 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, following an brief illness.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

