Circleville - Kevin K. Davis, 63, of Circleville, died 5:12 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, following an brief illness.
He was born August 18, 1959 in Chillicothe to the late John "Jack" E. and Helen L. Hinton Davis. On June 15, 1988 he married Rhonda Morris Davis, who survives. Also surviving is his grandchild, Aaron Davis; three siblings, Sheila (Chuck) Stetts, of Henderson, NV, Kay (Lem) Ott, and John (Carol) Davis, both of Chillicothe; his daughter-in-law, Brittany Davis, Wilmington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Tyler J. Davis.
Kevin was a graduate of Unioto High School and Ohio University. He was employed by Defense Supply Center Columbus. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing, and was an avid fan of the Reds, Browns and Buckeyes. However, he most enjoyed spending time chasing his grandson.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, followed by burial in Twin Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, at www.autismspeaks.com. Kevin Davis
