Kevin Flatley

Circleville - Kevin G. Flatley, age 60, of Circleville, passed away suddenly Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Berger Hospital.
Kevin was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to Carol Flatley and the late Thomas Flatley.
He attended Wheeling Central High School. Kevin was currently employed by FedEx with over 10 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing, camping and taking mini-vacations, but most of all, he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his sister, Tina Flatley; paternal grandparents, James and Margaret Flatley; and maternal grandparents, Earl and Edna Foose.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cynthia; his mother, Carol Flatley; sons, Jeremy (Carolyn) and William Thomas; his grandchildren who called him "Pap Pap", Sierra, Gracie, Brent, Michael, and Mia; brothers, Keith and Kelley Flatley; nephew, Justin Edenur; and niece, Ashley Flatley.
There will be no public services.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or condolence.
