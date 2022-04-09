Westerville - Kevin Bradley Kern, age 62, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Kevin was born on Jan. 21, 1960 to James Neil and Peggy Joyce (Page) Kern.
A 1978 graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek, Kevin joined the Air National Guard after graduation.
Before retiring, Kevin worked at Ohio State University and several other companies. He loved fishing, was a huge OSU fan and loved spending time with family and friends.
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Lily; and son, Luke; parents, Neil and Peggy; sisters, Kim Ballinger and Kathy (Jim) Destadio; brother, K.C. (Shery) Kern; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is also survived by his best friend, Dave Penrod; and his ex-wife, Tuyet Kern.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-85156.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com.
Kevin Kern