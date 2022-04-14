Circleville - Kevin Lee Pennington, 63, of Circleville, Ohio passed away April 11, 2022.
He was born July 30, 1958 in Columbus to Paul and Leona (Radcliff) Pennington.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother John Jeffery Pennington, his in-laws Terry and Francis Imler, maternal grandparents Isabell and Leonard Monaw and paternal grandparents Willie and Cynthia Pennington plus other aunts and uncles.
Kevin ran his own business Pennington Roofing since graduating from Teays Valley High School in 1978 and then he went to work at Forward Air at Rickenbacker. He was a great pool player and played in a League for 40 plus years. He also loved to hunt, fish, and go rock hunting (arrow heads) but most of all he loved spending time with his granddaughters.
Kevin is survived by his wife Christine (Imler) Pennington and his daughters Kelly Jo Pennington and Katie (Christopher Tanner) Pennington both of Circleville, 3 granddaughters Taylor Beatty, Kaya Pennington and Helena Tanner all of Circleville, sisters Patricia Osborn of Circleville, Sherry Bruce of Texas, brothers Paul (Arlene) Pennington, James Pennington both of Circleville, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, good friends Rory (Dana) Gilmore, Jimmy Miller, John Lovely, Kyle Hamp, Shawn Shaffer, Stan Neal and Ashley Tait.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the funeral home or to Katie Pennington. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Kevin Pennington