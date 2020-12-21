Kimi Merrill transitioned to the afterlife on Dec. 17, 2020 at the Brown Memorial Home.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1932 in Sapporo, Japan in the Hokkaido Perfecture.
She moved to the United States in 1958 when her husband was stationed at Lockbourne AFB and settled into Circleville. Kimi brought Japanese culture and cuisine to Circleville in the late 1950’s before it was popular.
Upon moving to Circleville, she could not speak or write English but would eventually become a well-known fixture at Tink’s Restaurant where she and her two co-workers, Deanie and Esther, would famously serve and wait on generations of Circleville diners.
Kimi was a devout Buddhist of the Nichiren sect Soka Gakkai and practiced the tenets of her religion every day; from twice-daily chanting to respect of others. She was an ally before it became acceptable. In addition to her religion, her family was the most important aspect of her life from attending sporting events to cooking their favorite Japanese dishes fried rice, sashimi and sukiyaki.
Kimi is survived by her daughter, Margaret Lemaster (John Simison), of Ashville, Ohio; and son, Frank (Lisa) Merrill, of Circleville, Ohio; and grandsons, Kyle (Rachel) Brown, of Bremen, Ohio, Clayton Brown, of Circleville, Ohio, John (Maggie Mancini) Merrill, of Circleville, Ohio, Colin (Jessie Colburn) Merrill, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Trey Merrill, of Fort Rucker, Alabama.
She is also survived by her brother, Tetsuo Umehera, of Sapporo, Japan; and special niece, Yuri (Michio, Yuki, and Yuka) Akimoto, of Tokyo, Japan.
She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Emily and Ezra; and special friend, Cindy (Rick) Wood and Austin and Adam Wood.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Merrill; father, Shotaro Umehara; mother, Koto Kobayashi; and several brothers and sisters.
At the family’s request, there will be no visitation hours but a private Buddhist burial celebration will be performed on Dec. 27, 2020 at the Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Home.
The family requests memorial donations be directed to Soka Gakkai International-USA (www.sgi-usa.org) or the Ohio Health Hospice - Circleville Office (610 Northridge Road).
The family would like to thank the staff at Brown Memorial Home and Ohio Health Hospice for providing care and comfort to Kimi over the past several months.
As Kimi always told us “Ganbatte!” (always do your best).