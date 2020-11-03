Kirk D. Wellman Jr., 43, of Williamsport passed away on October 29, 2020.
He was born on January 21, 1977 in New Smyrna Beach, FL. to Kirk and Ginger (Short) Wellman.
He is survived by his father Kirk D. (Miriam) Wellman Sr., his mother Ginger K. Short, daughters Megan (Ben) Bailey, Kelsey (Brody) Hedges, son Kirk D. Wellman III, granddaughter Scarlette Bailey and her mom Angie, grandparents Jack and Nancy Wellman and Robert and Virginia Short, sisters Misty Wellman and Fiorella Parraga, nieces and nephews Hunter Wellman, Jonah Carroll, Richard Bates, Chrystal, Richard, Rylie Mae, Caitlyn, Skylar, Audrey and Ryan and his loyal canine companion Bella.
Doug “Wheelie” loved his children and grandchildren deeply. We loved his broad smile and wonderful hugs. He was a proud member of the Independent Bikers Association MC of America and was an active member for 15 years. He retired to spend more time and to be present with his children.
Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Village Chapel Church at 1 p.m. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Doug loved working on his cars with his son Kirk. One of his favorite things to do was taking motorcycle rides, as he called “wind therapy.” Doug was proud of his nickname, “wheelie” that he received from his friends for always wanting to ride a wheelie. Doug loved to brag his cooking and grilling skills and was always up for having a get together. He was always bragging about his daughters and granddaughters and showed pictures to everyone that he met. He valued his family, his friends, and his relationship with God above all else. He was a loving father, brother, son, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Doug was a one of a kind soul and he will truly be missed by his loved ones.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.