Florida - Kristen Easterday, 41, of Florida, died unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2021.
A free-spirited energy, Kristen did what she loved and loved what she did.
Many of us search our entire life struggling to discover the gift of dance early in life. She was an accomplished ballroom dance instructor. She competed in numerous states and won many events.
Kristen attended Ohio State and Capital University. She was Miss Deer Creek Dam Days. She taught dance in studios in Ohio and Florida. We will all cherish the many fond memories we have of Kristen, her infectious personality, impactful presence, brilliant smile and bouts of immense laughter.
She will be greatly missed by her faithful companion, Daisy Duke; her dog, Jewels, will be interred with her.
She is survived by her father, Glenn Easterday; brother, Ryan and wife, Amy Easterday; and niece, Hannah Grace; many aunts and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests making a donation in tribute to Kristen Easterday to Circle Area Humane Society, Island Road, Circleville, Ohio, 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Kristen Easterday