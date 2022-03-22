Columbus - Kristen Danielle Mays, 37, of Columbus, passed away on March 19, 2022.
Kristen was born in Circleville, Ohio on July 27, 1984 to her parents, Chris and Judith (Lafontaine) Mays.
Kristen was a graduate of Logan Elm schools.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Judith.
Kristen is survived by and will be missed by her father, Chris; and stepmother, Melanie Mays; her son, Riley Whitson; siblings, Brian Mays, Ryan Mays, Kelly Valentine, and Malanie Valentine; nieces, Braylynn Curtis, Kaylee Curtis, and Kennedy Mays; her grandmother, Ruth Mogan; and best friend, Holly.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville, Ohio.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Kristen's family. Kristen Mays