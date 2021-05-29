Ashville - Laraine Muncy, 79, of Ashville, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2021.
She was born on July 10, 1941 in Columbus to Francis and Florence (Metzger) Statczar.
She was a founding member of Logan Elm Baptist Church and the Quilters Club. She also volunteered for Berger Hospital Circle of Caring.
Laraine was preceded in death by her father; and daughter, Shelly Muncy.
Laraine is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Muncy; her mother; siblings, Carol and Bill (Jackie); children, Tammy and Robert W. (Jane); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation according to her wishes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elizabeth's Hope or Ohio Health Hospice.
Laraine Muncy