Circleville - Larry Junior Bond, 64, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Riverside Hospital surrounded by loving family. He was born on January 14, 1958 in Circleville to Lawrence and Pauline (Starkey) Bond. Larry graduated from Circleville High School in 1976. He was employed by Circleville General Electric Lamp Plant for 45 years where he made many friends. Larry had a deep love for family and friends. He loved nature and enjoyed being outdoors, motorcycle riding, camping, chats around the campfire, being near water and going to the casino. He was a quiet soul who loved to dance and have a good time. Larry was loved and will leave a void in many lives. Larry was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Bond and mother Pauline Russell, step-father Virgil Russell I, sister Linda Williams and a niece Nicole. Larry is survived by a daughter Brusha Bond, the light of his life, Evelyn Bond, the love of his life, 2sisters Sandy Harris and Teresa Seay, brother Virgil Russell II, special nieces and nephews Virgil Russell III, Samantha Russell, Scott, Tony, Tammy, Michelle and Shawna and Michigan cousins. Special thanks to Berger Hospital emergency room staff, Riverside Hospital ICU Staff and Dr. Nancy Alkire for the compassionate care provided for Larry and our family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may visit on Friday from 10:00 until the time of service at noon. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Larry Bond
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Bond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.