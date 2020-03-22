Larry D. Stroup

Larry Delano Stroup, age 64, passed away on March 21, 2020.
He was born to his parents Frank and Laura “Shull” Stroup on July 14, 1955 in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Larry was a graduate of Amanda High School, class of 1973. He served honorably in the Ohio National Guard for seven years. Larry earned his bachelor’s degree from DeVry University and worked as an Electrical Technician for Bell and Howell for six years. Larry will be missed by his family and friends.
Larry is preceded in death by his mother, Laura; and his infant son.
Left to mourn his passing is his father Frank Stroup; his brothers, Michael (Julie) Stroup and Charles (Lora) Stroup; his son, Brandon James Stroup; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held on March 26 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home in order to comply with public health regulations.
Burial will follow at Browns Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Association.
