Washington Court House - Larry Daniel Williams Sr., age 72, of Washington Court House, Ohio, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 11:38 a.m. at his residence surrounded by his family.
Larry was born May 10, 1948, to Roger and Bernadine (Ater) Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Virginia (Dingus) Williams; son, Larry D. (Libby) Williams Jr.; daughter, Teresa L. (Robert) Blair; son, Matthew S. (Mary) Williams; grandchildren, Zachery T. (Amanda) Williams, Cody D. Williams, Josh D. Ward, Felechia M. (Kyler) Woolever, Clayton D. (Kailee) Dyer, Austin C. Dyer, Alexander J. Williams, Elijah D. Williams, Blayne H. Williams, Cressa K. Williams, Jackie Blair, and Jessie Kuhns.
Larry had 12 adored great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are his sisters and brothers Sue (Steve) Wilson, Mary Weaver, Ruth (Greg) Creamer, Phillip Williams, and Jeff Williams; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Bernadine Williams; brothers, James Williams, Roger Williams, and David Williams; and by his sister, Eleanor Williams.
Larry retired from Decker Construction in Columbus, Ohio where he worked for 42 years. He was a member of the Ohio Labor Union and the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local #18. Larry was a good father and husband who loved his grandchildren. He was a sincere, devoted family man.
Family will receive friends from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143 where his funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 with Pastor Gaye Gossard, officiating.
Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery.
Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required at the funeral home and at the cemetery.
If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morse Road-B, Circleville, Ohio 43113 www.heartlandhospice.com.
Please share your favorite memories of Larry on this webpage or send your condolences to his family, www.portertiddfuneralhome.com. Larry D. Williams