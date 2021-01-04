Larry E. Azbell, 78, Laurelville, died Dec. 29, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Born Dec. 6, 1942 in Revenna, the son of Donald E. “Pete” and Alice (Karshner) Azbell.
He was a 1960 graduate of Laurelville High School. Larry was a lifelong farmer, living and farming on the farm he grew up on in Salt Creek Township in Hocking County.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Lou Azbell; brother, Jerry B. Azbell; nine uncles and four aunts.
He is survived by and will be missed by several cousins and many friends.
Friends may call at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Green Summit Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.