Larry E. Brady, 84, of Lockbourne, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Woodside Village in Mt. Gilead, Ohio.
Larry was born on April 20, 1935 to the late Maggie (Duckworth) and Thomas Brady in Akron, West Virginia.
Larry was a graduate of Braxton County High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1981 during the Vietnam War. He retired from DFAS and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Barbara.
Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Sadler); sons, Dan Brady and Clifford Brady; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Jo Brady.
Surviving is son, Jeffrey Brady of Radnor, Ohio; grandchildren, Kayla, Cloe, Sierra, Thompson and Maggie; great-grandchildren, Mary, Owen, Kelli and Paislee; sister, Catherine (Randall) Butcher of Gassaway, West Virginia.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18th with funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, Ohio 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell.
Military service with AMVETS #2256 at Reber Hill Cemetery will follow.
