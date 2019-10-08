Larry G. Pontious Sr., 78, of Circleville passed away Oct. 8, 2019.
He was born on March 24, 1941 in Columbus, to William and Evelyn (Russell) Pontious.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Pontious.
Larry was a retired chief of investigation with the State of Ohio and former police officer for the City of Circleville. He was a member of Elks #77, Loyal Order of Moose General Assembly Lodge, FBI Associates, graduate 1977 FBI National Academy and Pickaway Senior Center.
Larry is survived by his wife, Marjorie “Mac” (Custer) Pontious; children, Pamela Smith, Larry G. (Cathy) Pontious Jr., Sherry (Doug) Crawford; stepson, Joel Lemaster; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marti (Gus) Loyal, Susie (Don) Smith; brothers, William and Jim (Sharon) Pontious; sister-in-law, Joan Pontious; and by special friend Jackie Johnson.
In keeping with Larry’s wishes, cremation has been observed and there will be no services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113, Pickaway Senior Center, 2105 Chickasaw Drive, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Hands for Disabled, 210 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.