Circleville - Larry Lee Hollar, 75, of Circleville, passed away on April 3, 2021.
He was born on April 11, 1945 in Washington Court House to Richard and Anna Mae (Wilson) Hollar.
Larry belonged to Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He also coached baseball and then softball for many years and loved to hunt and fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Rebe Hamilton; infant sister at birth; brothers, Bud Hollar and Jay Hamilton; and sister, Betty Jo Richards.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mona "Susie" (Davis) Hollar, of Circleville; children, Halie (Danny) Kingery, of Stoutsville, Stormy (Rico) Hiram, of London Ohio; grandchildren, Josh (Macy) Kingery, Jordan (Alyssia) Kingery, Jesse Kingery, Abby (Andy) Sweigart, Jerad (Sharon) Kingery, Alicia (Darryl Tanksley) Hiram and Aliyah Hiram; great-grandchildren, Lane, Josie and Bentley Kingery, Ella and Ezra Tanksley, Sophia and Macie Sweigart, Claire, Belle and Charlie Kingery; siblings, Patsy Boddy, Oregon, Sally (David) Massie and Laura Wilson both, of Washington Court House, Katie (Danny) Perkins, of South Solon; and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Wednesday from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Larry Hollar