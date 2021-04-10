Laurelville - Larry M. McNichols, 80, of Laurelville, passed away on April 7, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1941 in Hocking County to Ben and Ida (Betts) McNichols.
Larry was a member of Laurel Hills UMC, loved to play cards with his sisters and going to casinos and being involved in grandchildren's events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Sue (Ebert) McNichols; son, Todd McNichols; son-in-law, Steve Atwood; brothers-in-law, Fred Bush, Paul Good, Dale Disbennett, Tom Ebert, Roger; and his wife, Betty Ebert; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Bainter; and her husband, Buck; and Alice Smith.
Larry is survived by his children, Tami Atwood and Tabitha (Richard) Durst; grandchildren, Hannah (Blake) Schultz and Pierce Mowery; great-grandchild, Beckett; sisters, Betty Bush, Margaret Good, Tina Disbennett, Robbye (Jerry) Myers and Kathy (Rick) Heminger; special companion, Linda Weber; and by special cat, Abby.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Laurelville Fire Department or Laurel Hills UMC.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Larry McNichols