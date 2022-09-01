Larry Shoemaker

Bainbridge - Larry "Lum" Eugene Shoemaker passed to his heavenly home after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family on August 28, 2022. On December 23, 1947, Lum was the first born, to the late Alfred Shoemaker and Elsie Miller Shoemaker Stepp. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dixie; two sons and two daughters: Douglas (Stacy) Shoemaker of Chillicothe, Steven (Asha) Adams of Murfreesboro, TN, Tammy (John) Dyer of Bainbridge and Brenda (Charles) Jenkins of Chillicothe. In addition, Lum was grandfather to

