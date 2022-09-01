Larry Shoemaker

Bainbridge - Larry "Lum" Eugene Shoemaker passed to his heavenly home after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family on August 28, 2022. On December 23, 1947, Lum was the first born, to the late Alfred Shoemaker and Elsie Miller Shoemaker Stepp. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dixie; two sons and two daughters: Douglas (Stacy) Shoemaker of Chillicothe, Steven (Asha) Adams of Murfreesboro, TN, Tammy (John) Dyer of Bainbridge and Brenda (Charles) Jenkins of Chillicothe. In addition, Lum was grandfather to
seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Lum is also survived by brothers John (Angela) Shoemaker, Steven Shoemaker, Byron Shoemaker, and sister Barbara (Terry) Knisley.
Lum worked as a paver operator for TD VanCamp and Savko and Sons before retirement. After retirement, he worked for Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home. He was a member of Bainbridge Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge #196, where he was Deputy Grand Master of the seventh district. He held many offices in the Lodge over his 50+ years. He was also a past member of the Paxton EMS, Bainbridge Volunteer Fire Department, Bainbridge Village Council, and a volunteer for the Paint Valley Ministries Food Pantry. In prior years, Lum had great pride for playing Santa Claus for senior citizens, the Fire Department, and local schools during the holiday season.
Lum cherished his family, loving the holidays for the opportunities they provided to spend time and have big dinners with his loved ones. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, camping, traveling, and country music. Lum was a steadfast and long-suffering fan of the Cleveland Browns.
A lot of people and groups made a tremendous difference to Lum's life over the past several years. A special thank you to Tom Weatherhead who came for coffee every morning since Lum became ill...the morning chats really brightened his day. Also, thank you to John Dyer who was always there to lend a hand, and our Church of Christ family for all their prayers. Also, Lum was very thankful to Pastor Dennis and Sharon Wheeler for their love and support, as well as National Church Residences for the excellent care provided by Katie, Colin, and Jessica.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bainbridge Church of Christ, PO Box 261, Bainbridge, OH 45612, or the Paint Valley Ministries Pantry, 302 N Quarry St., Bainbridge, OH 45612.
Funeral services will be held at the Bainbridge Church of Christ, with viewing on Friday, September 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3rd with Dennis Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Lum's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com Larry Shoemaker
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.