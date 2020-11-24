Larry T. Mitchell, 71, of Chillicothe, passed away November 20, 2020. He was born June 28, 1949 in New Vienna, Ohio the son of the late George T. and Ruby (Wills) Mitchell. Larry was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed collecting trains. He is survived by his wife Karen (Lane) Mitchell, daughters Michelle Mitchell (Jerad) Clayton and Heather (Matthew) Sells, Sr., step children David (Jolene) Taylor, Daniele and Damien Boysel, 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and brother Ronald Mitchell. Family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the F.H. in Larry’s name. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
