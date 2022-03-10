Circleville - Larry L. Weaver, 83, of Circleville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 7, 2022.
He was born Aug. 25, 1938 in Circleville, the son of the late Ernest and Hazel (Arledge) Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters Ruth, Betty, Doris, Patty, Lynn and Dolly; three brothers, Dick, Bob and Jim Weaver.
Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice (Moore) Weaver; daughter, Brenda (Bill) Walker; sons, Ernest (Diana) Weaver, Rodney Weaver; grandchildren, BillieAnn, Buster (Dawn) Walker, Lacie (Micah) Emerine; great-grandchildren, Ella, Josi, Sam Capretta, Sy Royster and Emmitt Leon Walker; and sister, Janet Hayes.
Larry retired from Buckeye Steel after 40 years of service. He spent 22 winters in Florida with his friends fishing and enjoying life.
In his younger days, he enjoyed driving his stockcar NU43 at Saltcreek Speedway. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grand and great-grandchildren.
He will always be remembered as the life of the party. He loved to dance, loved music and to make people laugh.
The family wishes to give special thanks to nurse Jeannette Branham and aide Holly Clark.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Promedic Home Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Larry Weaver