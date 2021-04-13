Logan - Laura Clifton, 55, of Logan, passed away on April 9, 2021.
She was born on July 9, 1965 in Logan to Melvin and Sylvia (Gessells) Dupler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by aunts and uncles, Edward, Barbara and Donald Gessells.
Laura is survived by her husband, Donald Clifton; son, George Clifton; daughter, Emily Clifton; brother, Doug Dupler; stepsister, Debbie Gottke; and by aunts and uncles, Joyce (Josiah) Hunsaker, Beverly Lawrence, David (Linda) Gessells, Gary and Herbert Dupler and Helen Sigler.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Laura Clifton