Circleville, OH - Laura Lynn Rooney, 50, of Circleville, OH passed from this life on June 7, 2022 at Riverside Hospital with family by her side. She was born on May 8, 1972 in Circleville.
She is survived by adult children, Kirsten Alberts (Maxwell Denoma) of Cincinnati, Brooklyn Alberts of New Hampshire, Hunter Alberts, Van Huffer, and Gabe Huffer of Columbus; minor children, Fiona Lemon (with Richleigh Lemon) of Columbus, Shyan Burns (with Lisa Burns) of Chillicothe; mother, Pamela (Thomas) Rooney of Circleville; father, Sean (Karen) Rooney of Carroll; brothers, Sean Rooney of Lancaster, Kevin Rooney (Cody Cupp) of West Virginia; step-brother, Cameron Rooney of Carroll; aunts and uncles, Nancy (Bill) Trego of Circleville, John (Claudia) Thomas of Washington Courthouse; nieces and nephews, Kayelyn Terry, Britton Rooney, Kirstanee Rooney, Ryan Rooney, Maddie Rooney, and Khloe Boggs; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends Gary Cooper, Brad Davis, Mindy Holbrook, and Stephanie Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her beloved uncle Winfield Thomas.
Laura was a graduate of Victorville High School in California in 1990. She achieved college credits in high school and attended college both in California and Ohio until life got in the way and she put her family first. Laura was smart, beautiful inside and out, humble, spiritual, and empathetic to all. She had a strong love for all animals. She had a dry, witty sense of humor. She spoke the truth and gave solid words of advice. Laura played and loved many sports when she was younger. She was a fierce competitor and excelled at softball, volleyball and cheerleading. She loved reading all kinds of books, including the Bible. She especially loved arts and crafts, gardening, cooking, and travelling.
In keeping with Laura’s wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements are under the direction of Day Funeral Service in Gahanna, OH. A private family memorial service will be held in July. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Ross or Pickaway County Humane Societies or to other charities of your choice. Laura Rooney
