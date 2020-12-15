Lawrence Cox, 89, of Laurelville passed away on December 11, 2020. He was born in Laurelville on August 4, 1931 to Ernest and Clara (Julian) Cox. He had worked as a horse wrangler breaking horses, a pipe liner in Alaska, lineman for telephone and Gas Company and was a machinist for 25 years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Judy Cox, son-in-law Jr. Blessing and by siblings Ralph Cox, Leonard Cox, Bernadine Sutton and Evelyn Cox.
Lawrence is survived by his children Pam Blessing, Gary, Casey, Richie (Bobbie) and Margaret Cox, stepsons Russell (Angela) and Joe Weekley and by numerous grand and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Bethany Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.