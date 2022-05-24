Lawrence Roush

Circleville - Lawrence Edward Roush was released from his earthly confines on May 22, 2022. Born August 4, 1939, in Alliance, Nebraska to Ernest and Virginia (Nissen) Roush. The family migrated to Ohio when Larry was a young boy and he graduated from Greenfield McClain High School. He briefly attended and studied mechanical engineering at Wilmington College. Larry worked at Westinghouse, PPG and eventually retired from the Records Department of the Ohio Treasurer of State. Larry met the love of his life, Rebecca (Hilsheimer) and married her after a whirlwind courtship which included roller skating, bowling, and square dancing. They married in February of 1961. Larry was a sport enthusiast and played in bowling leagues and fast pitch softball when time and finances allowed. He also maintained a lifelong love of western style square dancing, traveling across the state to attend dances, conventions and riding parade floats while twirling and do-si-do-ing with Becky. Larry was instrumental with coordinating dancers during the Ameriflora celebration at the Columbus Conservatory. Larry never met a stranger and was the first to offer a helping hand, whether it was fixing a car or removing dead trees from someone's yard. Larry was also known for putting in a large garden each year, tilling and planting enough produce to keep his wife and children busy the entire summer, as they filled the pantry with preserved food. Later in life he became a Master Gardener, which finally convinced him to stop mowing all the flowers which Becky had so carefully planted. Larry opened his home to his nephew multiple times who came to live with the family as well as to a young neighbor boy when they needed a safe and secure home. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Fleming, Father and Mother-in-law, Forrest and Isabelle Hilsheimer, sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Everett Slaughter, nephews Mark and Tim Slaughter and many aunts and uncles. Left behind to cherish his memory, is wife of 61 years, Rebecca, son David (Guadalupe) Roush, Daughter Sarah Roush (Tim Daniel), Sister-in-law, Ellen Hilsheimer, Grandchildren, Jessica (Chad) White, Nathan (Maria) Daniel and Jacob Daniel, Step Grandsons Mauricio and Carlos Vargas and step great grandson David Vargas. Nephews, Bradley Roush, Chris Fleming, Mike and Daniel (Kim) Slaughter, nieces Sharon and Jennifer Slaughter, Cindy (Bob) Blake as well as numerous cousins and other relatives.We are inclined to believe he is in heaven, telling tall tales while playing euchre or gleefully catching crappie while eating all sorts of junk food. Larry's farewell funeral service will be 11:00am Friday, May 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 E. Mound Street, Circleville. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Pastor Heidi Holst presiding. Arrangements being completed by Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to programs, which support diabetes or Alzheimer's research or treatment. We also wish to thank Logan Elm Health Care Facility and Heartland Hospice for his end-of-life care. Visit www.dignitymemorial.com to share a special memory or extend condolences. Lawrence Roush
