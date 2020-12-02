Leah Marlene Moody, age 81, formerly of Canal Winchester, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Carroll Place. She was born September 28, 1939 in Chillicothe and was the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Clark) Miller. Marlene was a retired school teacher for Circleville School Systems. She was a 1957 graduate and Salutatorian of Circleville High School and a member of Faith U.M. Church in Canal Winchester, member of Pickaway County Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Phi Kappa Phi and Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dean (Carey) Moody of Santa Rosa, CA and Linda Miller (Craig Remotap) of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Zachary (Brandi) Miller, Johnathan (Samantha) Remotap, Justin Remotap and Amanda (Harley) Fossitt and three great grandchildren. Sister, Joyce (Don) Martin of Clarksburg; brothers, Marvin (Sally) Miller of Ashville and Stephen Miller of Clarksburg, sister-in-law Mary Miller of Clarksburg and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Boyd E. Moody; infant daughter, Mary Ann Moody and brothers, Clark and Neil Miller.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chaper, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.