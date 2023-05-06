Amanda - Lee D. King, 79, of Amanda, OH passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Ohio Health Berger Circleville. He was born in Columbus, OH on May 11, 1943, to the late Walter M. and Mary E. (Willett) King. Lee was a 1961 graduate of Amanda Clearcreek high school. In 2001, after 35 years of service, Lee retired from Dupont. He was an avid reader, especially of history and non-fiction and his favorite place to be was hanging out in is barn. Lee was always thinking and working on projects, listening to the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State football. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #77 of Circleville, OH
Lee is survived by daughters, Tanya Lee (Kenneth) Kitchen, of Amanda, Lisa Jo (Tony) Garrett, of Adelphi, and son, Mark F. King, of Amanda; grandchildren, Samantha, Ashley, Megan, Dylan, Brad, and Daija; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Brady, Savannah, Rayce, Keegan, Ruger, Raelynn, Kinsley, Lila, Mattix, Jaiden, Bryce, baby Ashlyn, Ismaela, and Trey; very special and loving companion of 40 years, Nancy Stumbo, her son, Fred (Angie) Stumbo and grandson, Tristen.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 8, from 11 AM until the time of service at 12 Noon at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home 111 W. Main Street Amanda, OH 43102 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Meals on Wheels 1515 Cedar Hill Road Lancaster, OH 43130 or Amanda Clearcreek Alumni Association.