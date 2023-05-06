Amanda - Lee D. King, 79, of Amanda, OH passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Ohio Health Berger Circleville. He was born in Columbus, OH on May 11, 1943, to the late Walter M. and Mary E. (Willett) King. Lee was a 1961 graduate of Amanda Clearcreek high school. In 2001, after 35 years of service, Lee retired from Dupont. He was an avid reader, especially of history and non-fiction and his favorite place to be was hanging out in is barn. Lee was always thinking and working on projects, listening to the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State football. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #77 of Circleville, OH

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments