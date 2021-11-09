Circleville - Leona Smathers, 86, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1935 in Pickaway County to Alvin Gene and Velma (Garrett) Ramey.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of First Church of Christ in Christian Union for 45 years and a Berger Hospital Volunteer for 20 years.
Leona is survived by her husband, Victor Smathers; children, Stephanie (Paul) Banik, Daniel Griffith, Vickie Richardson, Mona Rutter, Mike (Pamela) Griffith and Nicole (Dwayne) Trimmer; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 15 great, great; brothers, Ronald (Diane) Ramey, Donald (Becky) Ramey; and sister, Diana Stewart.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Church of Christ in Christian Union with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Leona Smathers