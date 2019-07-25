Leslie A. Rife of Laurelville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019, at the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital with his dedicated wife, Colleen, by his side.
Leslie was born in Circleville, Ohio in December 1962 to loving and hardworking parents, Bruce and Shirley Rife. He was a proud graduate of Pickaway-Ross Joint Vocational School, and worked as a truck driver for Dale W. Riddle Forest Products for more than 35 years. He was a member of the Laurelville Volunteer Fire Department, and had a deep love for all things International Harvester, watching the same episodes of his favorite television shows over and over, and collecting “treasures.” In 1994, he married Colleen (Robinette) and together they built a beautiful life and family around Leslie’s son, Michael.
Leslie was an unassuming caregiver to many people and a loyal friend to even more. Before his characteristically stubborn battle with illness, Les would most often be found enjoying life with his friends and family at the Walnut Creek Campgrounds, going on adventures with his Buddy Pal, Eli, and encouraging his Sweetie Pie, Evelyn, toward mischievousness, a trait they happily shared.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen; son, Michael (Katie); grandchildren, Eli and Evelyn; twin sister, Lisa (Richard) Eveland; siblings, Abby (Richard) Huggins, Duane (Nancy), Brian, and Philip (Mindi); special nieces, Danielle (Nyle) Schweitzer and Deanna (Brandon) Dyer; special nephew, Kyle Eveland; sister-in-law, Michele (Michael) Moran; close family friend, Riley Baxter; dear friend, Jim (Mina) Moore; and many other nieces, nephews, family members, friends.
Leslie will be forever remembered and loved for his wry humor, quiet strength, and limitless generosity.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Saturday from noon-6 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Laurelville Fire Department Toys for Tots or Kindness Covered, 188 Huntsman Road, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
