Leslie Menear

Kingston - Leslie A. Menear age 77, passed away April 2021.
He retired from a career at DuPont in Circleville, Ohio.
Les grew up in Chillicothe and graduated from Zane Trace High School. He enjoyed time with friends and family, a great meal and a good conversation. He didn't hesitate to lend a helping hand to anyone (or animal) in need.
He was the kind of man they do not make a lot of. His heart was as big as they come and for those of us who had the chance to love him, our hearts are broken.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Eva Christine Menear.
Preceded in death by father, Lawerence; and mother, Mamie Menear.
Funeral services will be held at Wellman's Funeral Home, 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Calling hours Tuesday May 4 from 6-8, funeral service will be held Wednesday May 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ty Myers officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
