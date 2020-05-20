Lester Lee Crisp III, 70, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Lester was born on April 10, 1950 to Lester Lee Crisp Jr. and Marie E. (Collignon) Ward in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Lester worked for almost 40 years for Pepsi in deliveries. Lester loved to bargain hunt, enjoying going to yard sales and the thrill of finding a great deal and a treasure. He also really enjoyed helping people.
Lester is preceded in death by his father, Lester Lee Crisp Jr., and his stepfather, Wilford “Butch” L. Ward.
Lester is survived by daughter, Shannon (Chad) Kempton, of Marysville; grandchildren, Mackensey, Ava and Carter; mother, Marie E. Ward; sister, Delma (Jim) Rush, of Raymond; niece, Jennifer (Eric) Bradford; nephew, Marcus (Molly) Humble; great-nieces and nephew, Adyson, Ashton and Graham.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Heart Association, 5455 North High Street Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Arrangements and care of family have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
