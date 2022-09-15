Lewis Gerald "Jerry" Metzler

Circleville - Lewis Gerald Metzler, also known by his friends and family as Jerry (Dad and Papa), passed away on September 7th, 2022 in Circleville, Ohio. Jerry was born on August 12, 1931 in Blanchester, Ohio, to the Reverend Lewis Spurgeon and Mabel (Marshall) Metzler. As the son of a Preacher, Jerry had the opportunity to be exposed to the Christian faith from an early age. This exposure eventually led him into a career within the southern gospel music industry that positively impacted the lives of countless individuals.

