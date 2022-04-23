Lewis Justen, Jr.

New Albany - Lewis Leo Justen, Jr. a.k.a. "Lew", whose boundless optimism and love of life, family and God endeared him to people from all walks of life, went home to the Lord on March 28, 2022.
Lew, of New Albany, passed away while on a multi-family vacation in Anna Maria, Florida due to reasons not yet determined. Lew was 44. He was born on November 3, 1977, in Baytown, Texas. Lew was a loving husband for 23 years to Dawn and father to four amazing children, Haleigh, Lewis III, Paul Jacob and Emily.
The Justen family moved to New Albany in January 2016 after living in St. Petersburg, Florida and Charlotte, North Carolina. Lew was a stay-at-home dad before it was a "thing". Before and after being a stay at home dad, he worked as an insurance claims adjuster for Allstate and SafeAuto. Lew's greatest joy was his wife and family. He loved watching Haleigh play the trumpet in the NAHS Marching Band, Lewis and Emily play any and all sports, and playing chess or reading with Paul Jacob. Lew and Dawn were high school sweethearts, and they could be found running children to and from activities regularly or enjoying each other's company while sitting on the front porch.
Lew truly loved being around people. We had a saying - "Everybody Loves Lew" - because no matter what the situation was, people seemed to gravitate toward him. Lew will be greatly missed by his loving wife Dawn (Latragna) Justen; children Haleigh, Lewis, Paul Jacob and Emily; mother-in-law Debbie (Richard) Sietmann, Jr.; brother in law Paul (Nicole) Latragna and their three children Katelyn, Cameron and Kassidy; mother Betty (Sauls) Justen; sister Eleanor Justen (preceded in death) and brother-in-law John Vo and their children Rhiannon and Samantha; grandmother-in-law Marjorie Bittner; close family friends Kate Frick-Williams and her children Gavin and Vincent, Nick and Casie Ford and their children Maddie and Luke, and Joel and Kathryn Anders and their children Bo, Tess and J.J; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Lew was a faithful attender of New Albany Presbyterian Church since 2021. He participated in a small group where he enjoyed learning and building relationships. Lew's walk with the Lord grew to a closeness he was excited to continue to experience.
A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1 pm at the New Albany Links Clubhouse, 7100 New Albany Links Dr, New Albany. Friends are welcome to join the family for refreshments following the celebration of life service.
In place of flowers, donations can be made to a Go Fund Me for the Justen family at https://gofund.me/eb516184 . Lewis Justen, Jr.