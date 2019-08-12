Libby I. Stonerock passed away August 8, 2019 peacefully at home with her loving husband of 51 years and their cat Fuzzy.
She was born May 14, 1950 and is preceded in death by her parents, Richard M. Sr. and Annalou (Miller) Immell, and brother, Woody Immell.
She is survived by husband, Creed I. Stonerock Jr.; sister, Laura (Dave) Hulse; children, Amy Stonerock, Bernie (Frankie) Reisinger, Katie (Dave Collins) Massie, Hopper (Janie) Stonerock III, and Meggen Stonerock; grandchildren, Maddie (Timmy) Prushing, K.J. (Taylor) Newsome, Christian Fenneken, Creed Stonerock IV, Scrumpy Massie, Wade Stonerock, Morgan and Mason Reisinger and is expecting a great-grandson, Kevin Newsome III; and as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Special thanks to Ohio Hospice of Dayton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Hospice of Dayton.
