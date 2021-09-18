Lida Meadows

Kingston - Lida Kathryn (Fellenstein) Meadows, 94, of Kingston, entered into Heaven on Sept. 16, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1926, in Williamsport, the first daughter of the late Noah and Alice (Mowery) Fellenstein.
After WWII, on Nov. 30, 1946, she united in marriage with her loving husband, William A. Meadows, who preceded her in death on July 9, 2004.
Lida is survived by her son, Robert (Virglyn) Meadows; granddaughters, Grace Elizabeth (Lokie) Perez and Joan Claire (Chris) Bond; great-grandchildren, Katie (Allan Torres) and Emily Perez and Howard Bond; sisters, Kay Large and Anna Swackhammer; sister-in-law, Suzanne Fellenstein; beloved nieces and nephews, Janet (Mark) O'Shaughnessy, Karen (Scott) Chenault, Chris (Dan) Riddle, Mike Fellenstein, Larry (Debbie) Fellenstein, Dan Swackhammer, Denise Hobbs, and Rex (Janet) Taylor; special aunt, Frances Moss, with whom she shared a common birthday; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lida was predeceased by her sister, Garnett Taylor; and brother, Gene Fellenstein; and brothers-in-law, Larry Large, Leroy Swackhammer, and Roy Taylor.
Lida graduated from Kingston Union High School in 1944. She worked at Baldwin Printers with Bill for many years before joining the Ross County Auditor's Office where she retired in November of 1992.
She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church, past president of Kingston United Methodist Ladies Aide, past Matron and 50-year member of Kingston Chapter 411 Order of the Eastern Star (OES), and served as OES District Deputy in 1970 for District 23. Lida was also a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 291, a member of Mt. Pleasant Garden Club, Kingston Homemakers of Ross County, and a den mother for the Cub Scouts.
Lida was a loving wife, mother, aunt and a pillar of the Kingston community. She found great joy in the garden and her kitchen as she loved cooking with and for her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling as she and Bill visited every state in the union except Alaska.
Lida will be missed but she fulfilled God's will on Earth and now it is time for her eternal joy in the presence of the Lord.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Rev. Jammie Wilhelm and Rev. Jim Wade officiating.
Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lida's honor to the Shriners Hospital for Children (PO Box 863765, Orlando, Florida 32886).
Condolences can be made on Lida's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Lida Meadows