Lillian M. Ricks

Circleville - Lillian Marie (Arnett) Ricks, 86, of Circleville, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Logan Elm Health Care Center.

Born April 3, 1934 in Madison County, she was a daughter of Jessie and E. Jane (Ames) Arnett.

Lillian had been a nurse's aide at various nursing homes in the area and she loved to dance.

Survivors include her sons, Harold Eugene Roark Jr., of Circleville, and John Fred (Kim) Roark, of London; grandchildren, Constance Cockrill, of Virginia, and Angie Landon, of Marysville; great-grandchildren, Jaedan, Jaelyn, Jason and Justin Shaffer and Cyondah Keller; great-great-granddaughter, Everly Concetta-Marie Dewling; niece, Anita Pittinger, of Hilliard; and her dog and companion, Bella Donna.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Karen; sister, Virginia Dillion; and grandsons, Justin Roark and Jason Dean; and stepfather, Bill Moore; her cat, Ivory Luna; and dog, Ziggy Stardust.

The family invites friends to call at the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 North Main Street, London from 5-8 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021.

Memorials in Lillian's name may be made to Ohio Health Hospice at www.foundation.ohiohealth.com.

Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com. Lillian M. Ricks

