Circleville - Lilly Bowling, 84, passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2022. She was born in Fallsburg, Kentucky, the youngest of 13 children to Denny and Laura Coffey. She graduated in 1957 from Louisa High School. Later that summer she married the love of her life, Ronald Bowling, who preceded her in death. They started their married life of more than 50 years in Columbus, Ohio in 1957 and later were farmers in Circleville. She is survived by her children Jeanette Reid, Bruce (Tammy) Bowling, Greg (Linda) Bowling and Bonny (Richard) Phebus, and grandchildren David McIntyre, Matthew Reid, Brandon Reid, Tiffany Sowers, Brandy Murphy, Gregory Bowling, Nicholas Bowling, Richard Phebus III and Joshua Phebus. Lillie was a great-grandmother of 13, the youngest of which is her namesake, Lily. Two of Lillie's sisters survive; Loraine May and Geneva Hughes. Everyone who met her said she was sweet, and her kind and gentle heart drew others to her. Lillie was known for her quiet and caring manner, always thinking of her children and their families before herself. Mom loved gardening, sewing, bird watching and family gatherings. She and dad were avid bowlers in their younger years and enjoyed quiet evenings at home. Lillie was retired from G.E., where she served on several committees; she served as a Girl Scout leader, a volunteer for REACT and a poll worker. The family wishes to thank the caring and supportive hospice team and for the love and support of family and friends. We appreciate special friends Becky and Marlene. Visitation is Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with the service to follow on Thursday at noon. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Lilly Bowling
To plant a tree in memory of Lilly Bowling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.