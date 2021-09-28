Circleville - Linda Colburn, 73, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 25, 2021.
She was born on March 30, 1948 in Circleville to Marion and Francis (Koon) Giffin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Giffin Keene.
Linda is survived by her children, Frances Colburn, George (Carla) Colburn; grandchildren, Amanda, Shiann, Adam, Morgan and George; great-grandchildren, Clarissa, Quentin, Sophia, Aden, Adam Jr. and Morgan; brothers, Raymond and Donald Giffin; and sisters, Stella Colburn, Kay Snodgrass and Phyllis Dumm.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
