Linda Davis

Circleville - Linda L. Davis, 83, of Circleville, passed away at her residence on Sept. 20, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1937, the daughter of Chet and Katherine (Bowers) Hempleman.
Linda graduated from Mount Carmel School of Nursing and had a long career of patient care. She had a strong love for the Buckeyes and her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jack Linton; and second husband, Daniel Davis.
She is survived by her children, Mark (MerriJo) Linton, Michael (Annette) Linton, Beth Poe (Bob) and David Linton; grandchildren, Ambur (Ryan) Jessup, Austin Linton, Lauren Poe, Johnny Poe, Joshua Linton, Rebekah Linton, Lydia Linton, Christopher (Lauren) Linton, Micah (Abby) Linton, Caleb (Charlee) Linton and Luke Linton; four great grandchildren; sister, Kaye (Johnny) Maughmer; niece, Lisa Maughmer; and nephew, Perry (Lisa) Maughmer.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Koinonia Farms Camp, 15605 Long Run Road, Laurelville, Ohio 43135.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
