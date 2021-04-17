Circleville - Linda Dean, 66, of Circleville, passed away on April 14, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1954 in Buffalo, New York to Leonard and Nancy (Smith) Hoffman.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and Quilt Guild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie Dean.
Linda is survived by her husband, Richard Dean; children, Cathleen Imler, Heather (Ashley) Drake, Gretchen (Ben) Scaff, Mike (Mary Ann) Thomas; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Polly (Charlie) Rideout; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene (Linde) and James (Karen) Dean; and by close friend, Penny Congrove.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters ATTN: Financial Operations 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510 New York, New York 10017.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Linda Dean