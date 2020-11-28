Linda L. Blue, 66 of Circleville, OH passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus. Linda was born on February 22, 1954 in Circleville, OH. Linda was a 1972 graduate of Westfall High School and worked for 33 yrs. for ODOT as an Admin. Assistant to the Deputy Director. Linda was a member of Scioto Chapel UMC, was involved in the Ohio Guernsey Assoc. and was a past a 4-H Advisor.
Linda is preceded in death by her mother Helen Louise (Eitel) Fausnaugh.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years William L. Blue; son Tom Blue of Ashville; father James A. Fausnaugh of Circleville; siblings Karen (Ted) Musselman of Ashville, James (Peggy) Fausnaugh Jr. and Michael (Kathy) Fausnaugh of Circleville; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Linda will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com