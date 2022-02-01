Five Points - Linda Lou Jacques, age 76, of Columbus, Ohio, a native of Five Points, Ohio, passed into Heaven on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, after an extended illness at OSU Hospital.
She was born Dec. 12, 1945, the first child of Ned and Betty Long of Five Points.
Linda graduated in 1964 in the last graduating class of Monroe-Five Points School.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dick Long; her grandparents; aunts and uncles, Barbara Birchfield, Turney and Jean Sheets, Patricia Rogers, and Tom Dick.
Linda is survived by her son, Mike Jacques; brother, David Long; and sister, Sue (Darrell) Hallam.
Other relatives include her nephews and nieces, Matthew (Michelle), Katrina, and Phillip (Sarah) Hallam.
She is also survived by her great-nieces and great-nephew, Roman, River, and Evelyn Hallam.
Family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143, where her funeral service will follow the visitation and begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Reverend Rob Stuffelbean, officiating.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, Ohio.
Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your memories of Linda and to send your condolences to her family. Linda L. Jacques