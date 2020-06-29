Linda Lee Prater, 80, Ashville, Ohio (formerly of Ewington, Ohio) passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.
She was born April 17, 1940 in Logan County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Hiawatha and Mary (Pridemore) Farley.
Linda married Marcus Prater in 1959 in Wilkesville, Ohio, who survives. Together, they owned and managed the Marcy Store and Diner near Ashville for over 20 years.
Linda was a very compassionate person and drove a school bus for many years. She and Marcus were caretakers for the needy in their community — often opening their home to the less fortunate to assist anyone who needed care, food and a place to call home. Linda and Marcus are believers in Christ and worshipped at the Ewington Church of Christ in Christian Union, Ewington, Ohio.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Marcus, and their children, Mark (Nancy) Prater, Bexley, Ohio; Bryan Scott (Susie Saling) Prater, Cumberland, Ohio, and Kyle (Christy) Prater, Ashville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Prater, Grant Prater, Sara Prater, Heath Prater, Lacy Downing, Mackenzie Love and Miranda Prater; as well as two great-grandchildren, Liliana and Simon.
She will be especially missed by her sisters, Kathy and Dena; and niece, Bobbie, who were her caretakers, showing her love and devotion throughout her illness and final days.
Surviving are brothers and sisters, Forrest “Hawk”, Doyle “Jack”, Brenda, Mary Jo, Kathy, Dena, Deborah and Avonda.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Delmus; and sisters, Easter, Doris “Liz” and infant, Rebecca.
Visitation for family and friends will be conducted 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, where visitors are asked to follow all social distancing guidelines.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 in the John Wesley Prater Cemetery, Prater Fork Road, Hueysville, Kentucky, under the direction of The Hall Brothers Funeral Home, Martin, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donation consideration in Linda’s Memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee, 38105
Online registry is available via www.mccoymoore.com.