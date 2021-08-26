Lucasville - Linda Kay Linton, 63, of Bethel Hill Road, Lucasville, Ohio, passed 10:16 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Linda was born Oct. 16, 1957, in Cambridge, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul Atwood and Pearl (Russ) Atwood.
Surviving are two daughters, Misty Steele and Angela Steele; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Katessa, Jayden, Marissa, Hailey, Sieria and Savannah; four great-grandchildren, Zaiden, Gabriel, Xavier and Zeus; and four siblings, Marty (Mary) Scott, Tom (Jerry) Yakubik, Gerald (Deanna) Yakubik and Debbie (Ron) West.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tracy Wenger; grandson, Elijah Steele; granddaughter, Brittany Steele; sister, Lucille Shuman; brother, Owen Atwood; nephew, Tommy Shuman; two nieces, Kimberly West and Amber Yakubik-Kinzer; and her beloved fur baby, Sophie.
Linda was a caretaker and attended Missions Church. Her grandchildren were her world and life.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Rev. David Burris officiating.
Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Friday.
www.boyerfuneral.com Linda Linton