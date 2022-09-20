Circleville - Linda Lou (Funk) Smith, 80, of Circleville died on September 17, 2022, surrounded by family at home. She was born on November 16, 1941 in New Holland, Ohio to Worley M. and Bessie Forsythe Funk. Linda worked for General Electric in Circleville for 29 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, 6 brother, 5 sister and her daughter Nancy Pontious. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles W. Smith, son Steven (Beth) Smith of Ashville and grandsons Zachary (Caitlynn) Smith of Mount Sterling, Wyatt (Chrystal) Pontious of Circleville, Ivan Smith of Ashville, sisters Marilyn Hettinger, Carolyn Funk, Sara Jane Picklesimer and Phyliss McCoy, brother Larry Funk, sister-in-law Patricia Funk, brother-in-law Donald (Joan) Smith, Bob Eitel and by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville burial will follow in Jackson Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11-1. Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Red Cross, 1170 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Linda Lou Smith
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
