Columbus - Linda Lou Martin, age 80, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Scioto Community.
Born in Circleville, Ohio on March 16, 1941.
Linda is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Adelaide (Cupp) Martin; husband, Donald Eldridge; grandson, Joshua Martin; sisters, Shirley McKinley and Tina Dean; brothers, Forrest Martin and Mark Martin.
Survived by son, Dan (Mary) Martin; granddaughters, Jessica (Dustin) Redman and Jordan (Jacob) VanGundy; great-grandchildren, Carson, Hayden, Harper, Mila, Monroe Redman, Wyatt, Hudson and Nolan VanGundy; siblings, Phyllis Sark, Sharon Anderson, Gary Martin and Earl Martin Jr.
Family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at O. R. Woodyard Co. Chapel, 1346 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43207.
Linda Martin